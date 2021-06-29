Fire file

KANKAKEE — A fire in the attic of a Kankakee home caused $50,000 in damages Tuesday morning.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said no one was home when firefighters were called at 10:25 a.m. to the residence located in the 600 block of South Wildwood Avenue.

Five cats and a dog were safely removed from the residence, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.