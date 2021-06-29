...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some
areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid
flood waters.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
&&
...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until late Thursday evening...
The Flood Advisory continues for
the Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* Until Thursday evening.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Action stage is 5.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 5.0 feet by
Thursday evening.
* Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
&&
