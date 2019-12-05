KANKAKEE — A house in the 1100 block of North Chicago Avenue sustained moderate damage from a fire Thursday morning.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said it appeared that no one was inside the residence when the fire broke out.
No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, which remains under investigation. No damage estimate was available.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, Schuldt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!