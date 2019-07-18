KANKAKEE — Kankakee firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the porch area of a three-story home in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Jeff Bruno said they were dispatched at 4:55 p.m. for smoke coming from the roof. There was some flame showing when they arrived.
Bruno said the fire was under investigation.
The owner of the house, Harold Terrell, said he came home from work and smelled something burning.
While he was looking for where it was coming from, a neighbor came over and told him the house was on fire.
Terrell said there were working smoke detectors.
A longtime youth baseball coach in Kankakee, Terrell said all his equipment was on the porch. He has lived in the house since 1997.
