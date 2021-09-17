KANKAKEE — A fire caused $7,000 in damage Thursday to a home in the 100 block of North Cottage Avenue in Kankakee.
Firefighters were called to the home at about 11:30 p.m. and the fire was extinguished quickly, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.
An electrical short in a lamp with improper storage of flammable liquids may be the cause, LaRoche said.
The residents were displaced for the night, LaRoche said, adding that seven dogs were rescued from the residence. No one was injured.
