KANKAKEE — A fire caused extensive damage to a home on the 600 block of Country Club Drive in Kankakee on Sunday.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, he said.
Four adult occupants were able to escape due to a working smoke detector, Schuldt said. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.
There were no injuries reported. Siding on an adjacent residence was damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!