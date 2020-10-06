KANKAKEE — A fire caused an estimated $20,000 to the second floor of a residence in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue on Sunday.
The Kankakee Fire Department was dispatched at 1:30 p.m., Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said.
The second floor sustained fire and smoke damage. Two occupants are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental and electrical, Schuldt said. There were no injuries.
— Daily Journal staff report
