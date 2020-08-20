Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A firefighter was injured Wednesday while battling a residential fire in the 1000 block of South Third Avenue.
The firefighter was taken to a local hospital and was receiving treatment, Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said.
Firefighters were called to the multi-story residence at about 9:05 a.m.
Schuldt said there was extensive damage to the attic with some damage to the first floor.
The home appeared to not be occupied, Schuldt said. The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!