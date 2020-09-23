KANKAKEE — Firefighters battled a residential fire Monday in the 800 block of South Fourth Avenue in Kankakee.
Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said firefighters were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. to the two-story structure after a neighbor called 911. Fire was showing from the second floor when firefighters arrived, Schuldt said.
The fire appears to be accidental and caused significant damage to the second floor, Schuldt said. One of two occupants was home at the time and was able to get out safely.
Schuldt said smoke detectors appeared to activate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!