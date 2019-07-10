DWIGHT — A fire damaged a house in the 500 block of Morris Road in Dwight on Tuesday.
According to Dwight Fire, a company roofing a house next door spotted flames coming from the single-family home at 10:20 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
Firefighters from 14 area departments assisted.
