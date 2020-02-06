Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — No one was at home when a fire caused $35,000 to a home in the 100 block of North Jefferson Avenue in Bradley on Monday.
Bradley Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the fire at 10:16 a.m. Neighbors reported smoke coming from the eaves of the residence.
Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area, which was extinguished quickly. The cause of the fire is under investigation and undetermined at this time.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Bradley firefighters were assisted by crews from Bourbonnais, Kankakee City, Limestone, Manteno and Riverside EMS.
