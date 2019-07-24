By Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — A person was rescued by Bourbonnais firefighters from a house on fire in the 800 block of Heather Drive in Bourbonnais on Monday.
According to Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, they were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. Smoke was coming from the garage when they arrived and learned there could possibly be a person still inside.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. Damage and loss of contents was estimated at approximately $40,000.
The interior of the house suffered minimal smoke damage and the residents were allowed to stay there.
There were no reported injuries.
Bourbonnais was assisted by fire units from Bradley, Manteno, Kankakee, Limestone and Superior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!