KANKAKEE — A minor fire caused $500 to $1,000 in damage to a home in the 800 block of South Osborn Avenue Thursday morning, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt.
The fire remains under investigation but appears to be accidental, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.
