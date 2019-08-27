BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais apartment sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage and loss of contents from a fire on Sunday.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of Briarcliff Lane at 1:56 p.m.
Smoke was seen coming from the roof of a second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived. A fire in the attic area was extinguished.
The cause of the fire appears to have been from a light fixture in a bathroom. There were no reported injuries.
Two residents were displaced and are currently staying with other family members.
Bourbonnais was assisted by Bradley, Manteno, Kankakee City, and EMS units from Superior and Riverside ambulance.
