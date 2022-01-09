KANKAKEE — A fire in a house believed to be vacant in the 1400 block of East River Street caused about $80,000 damage Saturday.
Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched at 8 p.m. In addition to the extent of the fire, extra manpower was needed to fight the fire because of the icy, cold weather conditions, LaRoche said.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.
