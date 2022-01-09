Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Monday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Localized flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways may occur along the river near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near or above flood stage tomorrow morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&