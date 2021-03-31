BOURBONNAIS — A Tuesday morning fire caused $50,000 damage to the garage of a home in the 800 block of LaPointe Drive in Bourbonnais.
Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said the homeowner smelled smoke and discovered it was coming from the attached garage. The owner called 911 and was out of the home when firefighters arrived at about 6 a.m.
The fire was contained to the garage area. The cause appears to be electrical in nature, Keener said.
No injuries were reported.
Bourbonnais was assisted by units from Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone, Manteno and Superior Ambulance.
