LaPointe Drive Fire

A Tuesday morning fire at a home on LaPointe Drive in Bourbonnais was believed to be caused by electrical problems.

 Submitted photo

BOURBONNAIS — A Tuesday morning fire caused $50,000 damage to the garage of a home in the 800 block of LaPointe Drive in Bourbonnais.

Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said the homeowner smelled smoke and discovered it was coming from the attached garage. The owner called 911 and was out of the home when firefighters arrived at about 6 a.m.

The fire was contained to the garage area. The cause appears to be electrical in nature, Keener said.

No injuries were reported.

Bourbonnais was assisted by units from Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone, Manteno and Superior Ambulance.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.