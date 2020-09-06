BOURBONNAIS — A fire caused approximately $40,000 damage on Saturday to a home in the 200 block of East Charles Street.
According to Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, at 5:27 p.m. firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched to the home.
A neighbor noticed a fire on the outside of the house and alerted the occupants still in the house.
The fire remains under investigation.
