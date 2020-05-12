Money Mentor volunteers build financial capacity in local communities by providing financial education and coaching to individuals. Mentoring consists of working one-on-one with people who have asked for help with their personal finances and community outreach through displays, community talks, or other projects. You can help others by becoming a Money Mentor volunteer.
Volunteers complete 30 hours of financial education and coaching training with University of Illinois Extension educators. Mentors are then matched with people who seek help with financial goals such as paying down debt, building spending plans, saving for dreams and organizing their finances.
Currently, the program is available to residents in nine Illinois counties, including Kankakee, Will, Grundy, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion, Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.
For participants, being matched with a mentor is like having their own personal, financial coach to reach their goals.
The next mentor training begins May 28, with weekly training sessions planned for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Training sessions include online class discussions via Zoom and each week includes homework in the form of activities, readings and online training. Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar with Zoom meetings. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/moneymentors.
There is a $40 cost for training and partial scholarships are available.
For more information, contact Sasha Grabenstetter, consumer economics educator, at swhitley@illinois.edu or 217-244-2445.
