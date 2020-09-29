KANKAKEE — Recently, 21 local residents graduated from the Money Mentors training program spearheaded by the University of Illinois Extension.
A volunteer-based program, Money Mentors meetings are free to local residents to help improve their financial situation as well as setting financial goals.
Over 12 weeks, mentors-in-training met by Zoom and completed online assignments, discussions and quizzes for a total of more than 30 hours of training. The class included graduates from Champaign, Kankakee, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The Money Mentors program is currently based in 10 Illinois counties incluing Champaign, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, McLean, Vermilion, Will and Woodford. Local consumer economics educators provide continuing education and assistance to the Money Mentors volunteers.
The pandemic has created challenges for the Money Mentors program. In the past, most mentor meetings have been in-person. Since mid-March, all mentor meetings have switched to either phone, email or online.
If you’d like to meet with a Money Mentors volunteer, register at go.illinois.edu/MoneyMenteeGKW or call 815-933-8337. All mentor meetings are free and confidential.
