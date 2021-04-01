"This is a compelling and realistic vision as to how to redevelop this area."

Important dates

Key dates for the approval process for the village of Bradley's redevelopment plan for key sections of the village — most notably Northfield Square mall and West Broadway Street.

• APRIL 7: The document, produced by consultants, goes before the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• APRIL 12: Will go to a public hearing at the April 12 Bradley Village Board meeting.