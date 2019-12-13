Gordon Smith didn’t remember the punch that gave him a black eye. After weeks of getting peppered with blows, the 25-year-old hairstylist from Hopkins Park finally unloaded.
He traded blows with Thomas Jasinksi, a heavy-hitting amateur mixed martial arts fighter. That was the final “aha” moment as Smith transformed himself into a fighter.
“I took a few punches. Then, it was a weird turbo charge, like hitting the nitrous button in ‘Need for Speed,’” Smith recalled. “We were going blow-for-blow, and we got closer because of it. I came out with a black eye. It was fun, and I learned a lot.”
Twelve weeks ago, Smith walked into Genesis Martial Arts and Fitness in Bradley as a former track athlete and cheerleader. The 2012 Momence High School graduate wanted to feel like an athlete again after years of going to traditional gyms on and off.
So, he joined Rise of the Gladiator, a 12-week fight camp meant to transform people with no combat sport experience into fighters.
The first few weeks were not easy for Smith. He was 280 pounds. He had trouble breathing. He was learning a new skill and feeling the repercussions that come with training in a combat sport.
“The hardest part is taking that first step of going into a gym that specializes in martial arts,” Smith said. “You have to go in with an open mind and look past the dogma of what people think fighting is.
“If you think you are in shape, try again. Unless you run 10 miles per day, the first thing you are going to notice is the cardio. You are going to run out of breath, but you have to stick with it. You have to start somewhere.”
Smith persevered through all the sparring sessions with support from his coaches and teammates. It wasn’t like going to the gym, lifting weights and running on a treadmill. He never reached that dry spell that often convinced him to give up on working out in the past.
“I was going in and out of the gym countless times before I came here,” Smith said. “I don’t like going to traditional gyms, especially by myself, because I get bored. I would bring my phone with me and get lost in social media while trying to work out.
“It also didn’t help that when doing hair, all you do is eat and stand, eat and stand. You don’t do much. I gained a lot of weight really fast. When you’re doing hair, you eat as much as you can when you can.”
Training in mixed martial arts sparked a lifestyle change for Smith. He pushed himself to be at every training session, regardless of how he felt. He became more and more encouraged after every “aha” moment — from learning footwork to that blow-for-blow sparring session with Jasinski.
So far, he has dropped more than 15 pounds in 12 weeks. He is toned. He sleeps better. His breathing has improved. So has his outlook on life.
“I’ve learned that I can take a lot more — more pain, more mental stress, more emotional stress — than I thought I could,” Smith said. “I don’t get defeated as quickly anymore. No mountain is too high.
“I started off at 280 pounds and couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t jump rope or nothing. Now, I am sparring for 30 minutes straight and being put through these gauntlets. I am taking blows and staying mentally sound in tight situations.”
Smith has carried that mentality into his day job as a hairstylist at Hair Cuttery in Bradley. In fact, he has found similarities in fighting and cutting hair.
“Fighting has a lot of finesse. So does cutting hair,” he said. “Each fighter has their own style. It’s the same with cutting hair. I can do a bald fade. So can four other people in the salon. I have my own style to set myself apart. Yes, fighting has more physical repercussions, and cutting hair has blades and hot tools. But, it’s all about finesse and constantly pushing yourself to get better personally and professionally.”
All of that will be put to the test this Sunday as Smith completes his transformation into a fighter. Smith will battle Nick Williams at Joe’s Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. The heavyweight MMA bout concludes Rise of the Gladiator.
“I’m not as anxious as I thought I would be,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sound right now. I think that’s because my coaches have that confidence in me. They know me. Granted, it’s a different story when you walk into the cage. But, I have my coaches.”
Regardless of how Sunday goes, Smith intends to stick with training in MMA and fighting in the cage.
“Genesis has become the home that I didn’t think I needed,” Smith said. “They became that family I never asked for. Even outside the gym, we are not just fighters. We are family. It’s not a military camp. It’s a home. All they see is someone who is working. You’ve got the hands. You’ve got the skill. You’ve got the effort. Ready, let’s go.”
