Daily Journal staff
The driver of a semitrailer was pronounced dead at the scene following a fiery multi-vehicle crash which occurred on Interstate 55 near Wilmington Thursday night.
According to Illinois State Police, the sem-trailer driver was traveling northbound on I-55 at around 5 p.m. when he crashed into a pick-up truck stuck in traffic. The crash caused a chain reaction involved five vehicles. Three of the vehicles were engulfed in flames. The fire could be seen from some distance and was shown on Chicago-area television newscasts which aired Wednesday night.
The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The name of the driver had not been released as of early Friday morning. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.
Northbound lanes of I-55 south of Lorenzo Road were closed until after midnight,
