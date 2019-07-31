KANKAKEE — Kankakee students may go to class eight fewer days this year, but think twice before you launch your well-worn lecture about how easy kids have it today.
That’s because students will be expected to continue their lessons online during “School Improvement Days,” which are the second Wednesday of the month.
In the past, students went to school for the first half of improvement days, while teachers stayed for training during the second half.
This year, teachers will be available to help students in the first half of the day and undergo training in the second. The improvement day is also known as “Learn Anywhere, Anytime Day.”
“The first half of the day will depend on the needs of students,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said in an interview.
Walters said teachers may ask some students to come to school during the first half if they require additional help. If the number of students coming in on improvement days increases to a large number, she said, the district may have to arrange for bus transportation. But she predicted that would not be the case.
As last year demonstrated, Walters said, Kankakee students have shown they can learn online. Kankakee High School opened late because of construction, so the school required students to do lessons online. The same happened during cold days last winter.
“When we did e-learning, we found that many students who were quiet in class communicated better online with teachers than they did in front of their peers. They were more comfortable communicating through technology,” Walters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!