BRADLEY — In an effort to allow a greater number of Bradley residents to partake in the Feeding Mission program, the village administration has added two new distribution days to the program.
The new days — Wednesdays, Dec. 9 and 16 — will offer late afternoon service from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for food pick-up outside of the former Carson’s men’s store at the Northfield Square mall.
Food for this program comes to the village through a pair of grants totaling $200,000. The grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity CURE program helped the village purchase food staples from village grocery stores Meijer, Target, Aldi and Walmart.
As of Tuesday, the village has served more than 650 households with a bag or two of free groceries.
The village will continue its morning service hours on Thursday, Saturday, Monday as well as Dec. 17, Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. Food on these days can be picked up on first-come, first-serve basis at the Carson’s site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is open only to Bradley residents. The village also offers a limited delivery service from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on these dates.
Kym Nelson, Bradley’s deputy clerk, who helped spearhead this project, said many residents contacted the village and explained they were not available to pickup groceries in the set daytime hours.
“More people need this and we want to offer residents every opportunity. The program is doing well. People are definitely utilizing this,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!