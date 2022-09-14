County jail

The Jerome Combs Detention Center

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is investigating the Friday death of a federal inmate being housed in the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

DeWayne L. Tucker, 32, of Matteson, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with bank robbery, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.

Tucker was accused of robbing a PNC Bank on Jan. 3 in Chicago. He fled with $1,242 in cash, the document said.

