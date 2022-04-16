Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — In a major setback, the federal government will not fund new school construction for Watseka public schools.
Watseka has had problems with flooding. Nettie Davis, a kindergarten and first-grade building, has flooded several times and is closed this year. Wanda Kendall, which houses grades two through four, and Glenn Raymond, which houses grades five through eight, are also located in a flood plain.
The only district school not in a flood plain is the high school, so the general plan has been to create one campus, with all students there. Watseka has had major flooding in recent years with the Iroquois River overflowing in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
In the spring of 2021, Watseka voters passed a referendum approving $17.25 million in local money for new school construction. The plan was for the rest of the approximately $67 million project to come from federal funds.
Now that’s not going to happen and school officials will hold discussions to see what can be done.
“It was disappointing,” Superintendent Dave Andriano says. “We were told we should apply for the money. We used a professional firm to help us with the application — then we still got turned down.”
Andriano says the Watseka district is committed to doing the right thing by the taxpayers. In other words, the locally approved share of the project will not be spent unless the matching money can be found.
Andriano laid out the frustrating history of the project in an open letter. The federal funds were part of a BRIC (Building Resiliency in Communities) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The district’s first application, in December 2020, was turned down. The district then hired Gilbane Building Company to review its application. Gilbane discovered that Watseka lost critical points because Illinois is a Home Rule State, meaning municipalities can have their own building codes instead of using the state’s.
Watseka then worked with Gilbane and the IEMA (Illinois Emergency Management Agency) to revise and improve its application — only to get turned down again in December 2021.
Andriano and other Watseka officials were told the grant was rejected because it included money for new construction.
“We were shocked at this as new construction was the primary goal since the very beginning,” Andriano said in his public letter.
The plan is still to get students out of the flood plain while improving educational opportunities, Andriano says.
The exact plan would still have to await an architect, but the general idea is to build to the southeast of the current high school. The district has 654 students currently, but enrollment has been declining. Right now there are roughly three classes for every grade.
Moving to one campus would create some district savings in transportation, food service and other costs. In a big way, money that would have been spent renovating and repairing older buildings would be directed elsewhere. Moving to one campus also would improve educational offerings for students.
Although passing school bond issues can be a difficult sell, Watseka voters had overwhelmingly approved the tax issue last year. It received 962 “yes” votes, 78 percent, out of a total of 1,233.
Andriano said there was still a lot of local sentiment over the Nettie Davis, Wanda Kendall and Glenn Raymond schools and those names will be memorialized in some way if the new plan goes through.
