KANKAKEE — Three Immigration Customs Enforcement detainees who were being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee were granted their release earlier this month by federal judges.
The three men were released because they faced severe risk themselves or are caretakers for individuals at high risk as the COVID-19 virus spreads through Illinois, according to the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC).
The NJIC and attorney Sidley Austin filed lawsuits earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana against the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Within 24 hours of one filing, the federal court ordered the first of the group to be released.
“Under the conditions our clients have described, it is not a question of if, but when, a staff member or immigrant at Jerome Combs Detention Center will contract COVID-19,” NIJC attorney Kate Melloy Goettel said in a news release.
“Once it arrives, as we’ve seen at other Illinois jails, it will be nearly impossible to contain.”
Attorney Michelle Ramirez said: “These civil detainees are being held in a county jail while they await adjudication of their viable legal claims for immigration relief. The imminent and serious threat of COVID-19 spreading in our jails makes their continued detention dangerous,” she said.
The individuals represented in the lawsuits are: Juan Manuel Hernandez, Delome Johannes Faviand and an 18-year-old man, whose name was not released.
Hernandez, 46, suffers from several health issues He had been detained by ICE for more than eight months because he was unable to afford a $2,000 bond set by an immigration judge. Hernandez’s wife, who has significant medical needs, has lived in a nursing care facility during his detention.
Favi, 32, suffers from health issues. His U.S. citizen wife submitted a petition last year for him to obtain lawful permanent residence. A March meeting with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services regarding the application was postponed when the immigration office closed because of the pandemic. Favi already has been detained for more than nine months while awaiting the adjudication of his immigration petition.
The 18-year-old man is an asylum seeker who entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor and was transferred from Office of Refugee Resettlement custody to ICE adult detention on his 18th birthday. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, which has been severely exacerbated by his prolonged detention while awaiting adjudication of his asylum application.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the filing of lawsuits “wasn’t a shock.”
“When this first started, advocates for ICE detainees and advocates for other inmates used this just as an excuse to get clients out of jail,” he said. “Our jail administrators do a great job. We were one of the first that got out in front of [COVID-19] very early when this arrived.
“Corrections Director Chad Kolitwenzew and Rob Schultz and the rest of the staff have done a tremendous job.”
The lawsuits described the conditions the immigrants said they faced at the jail.
Those include four people sharing a cell, toilet and sink. Sleeping accommodations that don’t follow the six-foot distancing recommendations.
The detainees congregate in larger groups at various times throughout the day, including mealtime, and have not been provided face masks, gloves or hand sanitizer, even as new people continue to be brought into custody at the jail, the lawsuits states.
They have received little information about COVID-19 and what they do know about preventing its spread is from television or phone calls with family members, the lawsuits said. Not all jail employees wear face masks or other protective gear when interacting with immigrants at the jail, and have neglected to clean high-touch surfaces such as light switches and door knobs, the lawsuits state. Numerous immigrants in custody at the jail have had a cough or fever, symptoms associated with COVID-19, yet the staff at Jerome Combs had not quarantined anyone, and no one had been tested for the virus, according to the lawsuits.
Downey said these types of lawsuits are frustrating.
“They are telling a judge a lie, and either the judge believes them or rules because they have their own agenda,” he said. “We have a responsibility as a jail when it comes to the detainees and inmates’ safety. Our medical department has been doing a fantastic job, even before COVID-19, in treating the inmates and detainees. Our goal is when they leave here that their health is better than when they came in”
Downey agreed there are inmates who can be released.
“They need to be vetted with the people they deal with on a regular basis,” he said.
The county has a contract with the Bureau of Prisons and ICE allowing the agencies to house their inmates/detainees they take into custody.
“This is not about the money. You are in custody for ICE, committed a theft or a burglary,” he said. “As a society we are not holding people accountable. You got prosecuted. You have been sentenced.”
