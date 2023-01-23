...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Veronica Featherston, executive director of the Kankakee County Museum, stands among the rolling shelves of artifacts in the collections storage room.
Museums focus on things that happened in the past, but Veronica Featherston wants to make sure the Kankakee County Museum is a place where the past and the present shake hands.
Featherston, 32, became the museum’s executive director in March 2021, but she has served the museum at all levels, starting as a volunteer in 2012 and working her way up to curatorial assistant in 2018 and then curator in 2019.
Since taking the helm as executive director, Featherston’s initiatives have included appealing to a younger crowd and enticing patrons of all ages to see what the museum has to offer.
The Daily Journal is recognizing Featherston as its 2022 Young Citizen of the Year.
A graduate of Manteno High School, Featherston started volunteering at the Kankakee County Museum while still in college at Illinois State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
Featherston had an internship with Chicago’s Field Museum which involved doing cultural research in the Kankakee River Valley.
“While conducting that research, I came across the museum, both this one and the French Heritage Museum,” she said. “That’s what got me into the museum world here, and I eventually contacted them and asked if I could start volunteering.”
On her first day of volunteering, Featherston assisted in the Dr. A.L. Small Memorial Home. She recalls learning a lot that day because people asked her a lot of questions.
“The more I learned, the more excited I got about being here,” she said.
Graduating from ISU in 2013, Featherston has now been involved with the Kankakee County Museum for the past decade.
FRESH IDEAS
In the past year, she has focused her efforts on pushing the museum to try new things.
“Our goal is to make everyone in Kankakee County aware that we have a museum, that this place exists,” she said. “I do think we’re getting there, but we want it to continue to grow. In order to do that, you’ve got to get the younger generation involved.”
New programs for kids include the French Heritage Camp, which Featherston hopes to turn into a French Club that would meet monthly at the French Heritage Museum for language lessons, art, history and culture.
Kids can also take part in The Breakfast Club, a children’s book club that will meet once per month from January through April in the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse to discuss books, history, and play games and make crafts.
In addition to creating family- and kid-friendly programming, incorporating more interactive exhibits to engage children and people of all ages is another goal of Featherston’s.
“We added a chalkboard wall because we thought maybe people would like it, and they do,” she said. “It’s amazing how something so little really made a difference.”
Kids are not the only demographic Featherston hopes the museum’s programming will reach.
There is also a Book Club series and other events geared toward adults.
A recent Ugly Christmas Sweater Party attracted guests of all ages for music and hot chocolate.
An upcoming Date Night at the Museum event will partner with the Bennett-Curtis House for a romantic evening of dinner and a scavenger hunt inside the museum.
Featherston’s hope is that she can help get people into the door of the museum.
Maybe they just came for the hot chocolate, but they might browse around while they are there and leave with a little greater appreciation for the county’s history.
“I just want it to be a place that everyone wants to enjoy and come to,” she said. “I want it to be known as a community museum. That’s the thing too — not everyone is into history, but I still want them to be into the museum.”
TANGIBLE HISTORY
As for what Featherston enjoys about working in a museum setting, she said she has always appreciated “getting to touch history.”
“One of the coolest things from the start was getting to research the actual artifacts and learn about the people that made them and used them and held onto them for so long,” she said. “Like [the object] meant something to them or they wouldn’t have kept it, you know?”
Her favorite time period to study is World War II, which she attributes to her love for her grandpa, who was born in the 1920s and probably would have gone overseas to fight in the war if he was not a farmer.
“There’s letters that people have written in our collection, and those are a lot of fun to read,” she added. “I mean, sometimes they’re a little personal. But it’s like, you can kind of envision that time period. That’s really cool to me. So, I guess that’s why I kept wanting to come back and do more.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
