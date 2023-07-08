KANKAKEE — Chad Miller has been the face for Kankakee County’s largest industry for the past 21 years.

He is not a manager of a local manufacturer, nor does he sit atop a local health care organization or educational institution.

The 46-year-old Bradley man, born and raised on a 900-acre Livingston County corn, soybean and hog farm, has been the manager for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau since July 14, 2002.

Recommended for you