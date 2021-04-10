KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers’ Market shared the list of more than 30 vendors who will be participating in the spring portion of the market, starting May 1.
From 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through May 22, the following vendors will be available:
• Arlowlines
• Bamboo Island Snack Shack
• Cindy’s
• Cliff’s Natural Pork
• Country Creek Home Accents
• Cranky Mike’s
• Donut Foundry
• Dr. Becker’s Bites
• Farmlander
• Gasca’s Fancy Plants
• Goldylox Bagels
• Good Morning Bakery
• Gracie Pie Apothecary
• Great American Enterprise
• Hardin’s Family Farm
• Heidleberr Farms
• iCreate Designs & Strategies
• It’s Lit Candles by Tanesha
• J’s Freshies
• John Bailey Honey
• Limitless Designs
• Little Angels’ Secret
• Llama Bean Coffee Co.
• Lovealatte: Coffee, Treats and Sweet Eats Prepared by Special People
• Miabella’s Inc.
• Nuts To Go Corp.
• Philo Collective
• Sonoma Farm
• Spice Done Right
• Spotted Horse Design Co.
• Stamper Cheese Company
• The Fancy Frog
• The Neighborhood Kitchen
• Tulip Tree Gardens
• Turtle Acres
• VP Creations
The market runs Saturdays from spring through fall. It is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
