KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers’ Market shared the list of more than 30 vendors who will be participating in the spring portion of the market, starting May 1.

From 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through May 22, the following vendors will be available:

• Arlowlines

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• Cindy’s

• Cliff’s Natural Pork

• Country Creek Home Accents

• Cranky Mike’s

• Donut Foundry

• Dr. Becker’s Bites

• Farmlander

• Gasca’s Fancy Plants

• Goldylox Bagels

• Good Morning Bakery

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• Great American Enterprise

• Hardin’s Family Farm

• Heidleberr Farms

HippieGuy.com

• iCreate Designs & Strategies

• It’s Lit Candles by Tanesha

• J’s Freshies

• John Bailey Honey

• Limitless Designs

• Little Angels’ Secret

• Llama Bean Coffee Co.

• Lovealatte: Coffee, Treats and Sweet Eats Prepared by Special People

• Miabella’s Inc.

• Nuts To Go Corp.

• Philo Collective

• Sonoma Farm

• Spice Done Right

• Spotted Horse Design Co.

• Stamper Cheese Company

• The Fancy Frog

• The Neighborhood Kitchen

• Tulip Tree Gardens

• Turtle Acres

• VP Creations

The market runs Saturdays from spring through fall. It is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.