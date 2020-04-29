The Farmers Market in downtown Kankakee makes its return on Saturday, but it won’t be business as usual.
In order to get the market open on time despite coronavirus-related restrictions, the market will operate on a drive-through basis to follow social-distancing guidelines.
Peggy Mayer, executive director of the Kankakee Development Corporation, said in an effort to support local farmers but also keep shoppers and vendors safe, organizers have been working closely with the Kankakee County Health Department.
Here’s what will be different: You will not get out of your car. Vehicles will enter on Dearborn between Merchant and Station. There will be a staffer waving you through. Cars will exit onto Schuyler Avenue.
The picnic tables will not be out. There will not be music or entertainment. No special events are planned.
Here’s what will be the same: The spring market will have 11 vendors including regulars offering such items as packaged popcorn, wrapped cheese, produce, honey and baked goods. She also anticipates sales of flowers and herbs, which come up early in the spring. Mayer says that all food sold will be pre-packaged.
Shoppers will be encouraged to make their selections in advance by browsing downtownkankakee.com. But as you drive through the market, if you see something that you would like to buy, Mayer anticipates that you will be able to purchase it.
As of today, vendors say they have breads, asparagus, lettuce varieties, plants, strawberries and more ready to go for Saturday’s season-opening market.
Each vendor will have different standards of payment: cash, check or credit (often using a Square). Mayer says the Farmers’ Market is working on accepting Link cards for the summer market but that system will not be ready for the spring market.
The Spring Farmers Market is set for the Saturdays of May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Mayer says it is too early to know what will happen when the summer Farmers’ Market starts Saturday, May 30.
Illinois is one of several Midwestern states that has deemed farmers’ markets to be essential services.
Mayer says she’s spoken with representatives of other markets, including some in New York, which still has walk-up markets. Many outdoor markets are reporting a robust business. The key seems to be informed consumers ready with their choices to keep the line moving.
Produce safety
A variety of sources, including the University of Illinois Extension and the Ohio State University Extension, have reported findings that COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness.
Thought it’s been widely reported that it is extremely unlikely someone will acquire the virus through eating, the Illinois Farmers Market Association nonetheless does have some recommendations on food safety and include the following:
• If you bring your own reusable bags, regularly wash them at home.
• Use hand sanitizer, maintain social distance guidelines of 6 feet, wash your hands and avoid touching your face.
• Vendors should clean and disinfect surfaces where food is stored every four hours. There should be a no-touch policy. Hands-off unless you are taking it home. No inspections.
• Once you have the food home, Illinois Farmers Market Guidelines say to wash all products thoroughly before eating.
