The Farm Bureau Foundation opened the scholarship application process for 2023.

 Metro Creative

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation announced it is offering scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally-related field of study. The scholarships for graduating high school seniors will be $1,500 each this year.

Through generous contributions from Farm Bureau members, businesses and other organizations, this educational support is made possible. To date, $137,300 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education. Last year, eight scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,500 each, which included four graduating high school seniors and four recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship.

High school seniors

