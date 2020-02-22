Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — The 108th annual meeting of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau will be Thursday, March 12, at the Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. This year’s featured speaker will be Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce.
The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. Following dinner, there will be a short business meeting and election of directors. Once the business portion is concluded, Joyce will be introduced.
Joyce represents the 40th District and was appointed to that office in November 2019. As a newly appointed state senator and a farmer, Joyce has submitted his requests for committee appointments, which include the Senate Agriculture Committee. Joyce is no stranger to the Farm Bureau as he served as Salina Township representative on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board for nearly 19 years, from 1998 to 2017.
At the event, Joyce will discuss his experiences as a state senator and the importance of advocating for agriculture.
Along with the election of nine directors to the County Farm Bureau Board and reports to the membership, the evening also will include a dinner of marinated grilled pork tenderloin. Tickets are $15 per Farm Bureau member and $30 per nonmember.
For tickets, contact the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office at 815-932-7471, stop by the office at 1605 W. Court St., Kankakee, or see your local County Farm Bureau director.
Tickets should be purchased by Thursday, March 5.
