LIMESTONE — Lisa Huntley is raising money to buy a Ford transit wheelchair van to transport Ethen, her 11-year-old grandson with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and other four grandchildren.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a muscle-wasting disease where the lack of the protein dystrophin causes the muscles (heart, lungs, limbs, brain) to become weak. It is not curable.
Ethen will lose his ability to walk, use of his arms, and has already started to develop lung and heart disease, according to Huntley. He will need the van sooner than expected, Huntley said.
These vans can cost $50,000 to $60,000 or upward, Huntley said. The fundraiser’s goal is $25,000. As of Tuesday evening, $4,774 had been raised.
The fundraiser can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/HelpEthen. It will end June 30.
Huntley is also raising money by selling mini succulent swings with artificial succulents that can be picked up or shipped. More information can be found on her Facebook page, Lisa Thomas Huntley. Those interested but cannot pay electronically can message her on Facebook.
Anyone who would like more information can follow @EthensArmy on Facebook at facebook.com/Ethensarmy, which raises money year-round for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and the Jett Foundation.
Huntley said Ethen’s Army is always looking for team members and sponsors for walks and runs.
Southland Championship Wrestling will also be sponsoring Ethen in its match in Chebanse on May 15.
