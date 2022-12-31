On Dec. 29, 2021, dozens of first responders and news cameras flooded the parking lot of Comfort Inn & Suites on Illinois Route 50 in response to tragedy.

On the same night one year later, the same groupings — along with members of the community — came back to the same spot to pay tribute to the aforementioned tragedy in which the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was taken, and the life of Sgt. Tyler Bailey was forever altered.

The family of Rittmanic, headed by sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and niece Jennifer Johnson Whitaker, gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor their loved one’s life.

