KANKAKEE — They were brothers, a nephew, a son and a brother-in-law. All four died of opioid overdoses.
“They are not junkies. They are not dirty. They are not homeless. It happens to all people,” Riverside EMS Systems Manager Al Ponton said about those battling opioid addiction during a program Tuesday marking International Overdose Awareness Day.
“These are people who have families. These people suffered a traumatic incident, battled mental health issues and addiction,” Ponton added.
During his time as an ER nurse, Ponton said he recalled when a man in his 50s was pronounced dead of an overdose.
“The man had a Ph.D.,” Poston said. “When we called his wife, she did not believe it was him. ‘It had to be someone else.’ She did not know he used drugs.”
Ponton said the man came to the Kankakee area, staying at a hotel. Asking which areas to avoid for safety, the clerk drew a circle on the map. That is where the man purchased his drugs, Ponton said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the number of people who died from overdoses in the U.S. in 2020 was about 93,000.
According to the Kankakee County Coroner’s website, there have been 30 confirmed overdose deaths since the fiscal year 2021 started in November.
In fiscal year 2020, there were 50 confirmed overdose deaths, the most since 56 in 2017. In 2018 and 2019, there were 29 each year.
A time of remembrance
Tuesday’s program was a Kankakee County Health Department event in conjunction with Life Education Center of Pledge for Life Partnership, The Salvation Army of Kankakee, Partnership for a Healthy Community and the office of State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee.
Organizers aimed to raise awareness about the risks of drug abuse. They also allowed time for family members who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses to share their stories with those gathered at The Salvation Army in Kankakee.
One of those choosing to share their story was Carrie Meents-Whitlock. She lost her son, Matthew Whitlock, to an overdose on Nov. 19, 2018, in Kankakee.
“He was an amazing person,” Meents-Whitlock said.
On the day of his death, Meents-Whitlock said her 25-year-old son left the place where he was receiving treatment for his addiction. He bought heroin and overdosed. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot just a few blocks away from where he purchased the drugs in Kankakee.
Toxicology results from her son’s autopsy showed the heroin was laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.
A woman, Angeline, talked about her nephew who died of an overdose. They did not know he had a problem, she said.
“You miss the signs,” she said. “Families need to know you need to treat the addiction, mental health and the traumatic event at the same time.”
Fran talked about a family member who overdosed while there were other members of the family in the house. They recall him as a military veteran who had a good sense of humor that could make you laugh.
“This problem affects families,” she told those gathered Tuesday. “The holidays are very tough.”
