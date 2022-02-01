Support in the stands

The game was well-attended by community members, many of whom wore shirts and pins in support of first responders, as well as Rittmanic and Tyler specifically. There also were blue- and red-line flags for audience members to wave.

On the sidelines, Caleb Sweetie, 7, of Bourbonnais, asked local first responders to sign a T-shirt.

This was part of a school project where, in honor of the 100 days of second grade, Sweetie had to come up with a theme and decided to have a T-shirt signed by 100 heroes.

When asked if being a first responder was something Caleb wanted to do when he grows up, his father, Patrick Sweetie, said “he’s talked about it, we have a lot of family in law enforcement and his brother is in the military.”