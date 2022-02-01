EDITOR'S NOTE: Story updated to correct spelling of name Darin Bailey.
Local first responders went head-to-head in the Battle of the Badges fundraising basketball game as fans cheered on both sides. But what played out on the court at the Kankakee RecCenter Monday evening was much bigger than basketball.
It also was a night of remembrance, as the inaugural basketball fundraiser was to benefit the families of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, as well as the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
“We can’t thank everybody enough that’s prayed for Tyler and helped him through these times,” Bailey’s father, Darin Bailey, said as he addressed the crowd gathered Monday for the game between the Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee Firefighters Local 653.
“I can’t stress it enough. From Tyler, Sydney, from my family, from his mom’s family, we’re really grateful for the community that we live in.”
Bailey also gave his thanks to the first responders who were on hand to help his son following the shooting, as well as those who have shown their support since. He noted that the Oak Lawn police and fire departments, as well as the Chicago Police Department, have given their support as his son continues to receive hospital care near Chicago’s south side.
“Hats off to what these guys do day in and day out,” he said. “When they go out, they don’t know what they’re getting into and they put their hearts into it, and I can’t thank them enough.”
His appreciation for first responders was echoed by Rittmanic’s niece, Jenn Rittmanic Whitaker, who also addressed the crowd on behalf of her family.
“First off, thank you to everybody — you are in our prayers,” she began. “The Rittmanic family hasn’t been able to communicate their support the way we would like to but I just want to let you know that you guys have not left our minds or our hearts.
“Everybody here has probably heard Marlene’s story and the leader that she was in the community. Who she meant to us in our family. But today, I want to talk more about the family we’ve become closer — our blue family.”
“A lot of times people ask ‘What can we do? We wish there was something we could do.’ And I would tell you what you could do is support the members that serve and protect your communities.
“I know my family, we’re very disappointed in ourselves, because Marlene being an officer of the law in Iroquois County and Bradley for a total of 21 years, we didn’t realize how strong that was. We knew what it meant to her, but her immediate and extended family, we never felt the presence that we do now.”
“I want to say that we are ashamed that we didn’t speak up a lot sooner, but we are definitely speaking up for [police and first responders] now. We will lobby for you, we hear you, we respect you and we appreciate you. So ... for anybody that says ‘What can we do?’ That’s what you can do. Don’t be silent, support the blue.”
Battle of the Badges
Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, said that she and her staff originally began planning this event months ago as a way to collaborate with the Kankakee police and fire departments to support the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
After the December shooting, the event took on a new meaning.
“We did a full pivot right away and said we’d pull together and do this for the community,” Heitz said, discussing that while the event would still benefit the foundation, it also will benefit the families of Rittmanic and Bailey.
Heitz noted that the police department was “phenomenal to work with,” and also credits her staff and all of the people behind the scenes for bringing the event together.
“A lot of people really put a lot in to pull this night off,” she said. “We’re very thankful that we can do this.”
Following the incident in Bradley, many people began reaching out to the KVPD regarding the basketball game and asking how they could help.
“I’m overwhelmed with the support that we’ve received to be able to help pass that on to the families from the community,” said Heitz.
Admission to the game was $5 per person and the night included a silent auction and a split-the-pot raffle. All of these proceeds, as well as the proceeds from concessions, will be donated.
The game was played in two 20-minute halves and the police department took home the victory with a final score of 59-33.
