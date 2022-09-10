Don’t forget your lunch money. If you’re a K-12 student, you’re going to need it.
With the USDA waivers which have provided free meals to all students during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic expiring, school districts are having to charge in their cafeterias again in the 2022-23 school year.
Additionally, families are having to fill out forms to determine their eligibility for free and reduced-price meals at school for the first time since 2019.
The forms, known as Household Eligibility Applications, are assessed and determined based on federal guidelines for income and household size.
That’s not the case across the board, though. Some school districts have secured sources of additional need-based aid.
For example, Momence CUSD1 was approved for the Community Eligibility Program, part of the National School Lunch Program, allowing the district to continue offering free meals to all students this school year.
Approved high-poverty school districts have access to the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows them to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.
Kankakee School District 111 already participates in a federal program providing two free meals for all students, since more than 40 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunch (about 80 percent).
For other districts, the focus is now aimed at making sure families fill out the paperwork so that the students who qualify can receive free or reduced-price meals.
Adam Ehrman, superintendent of Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, said the district is still investigating sources of funding to offset or cover the costs of student meals.
However, the biggest concern right now is the transition for families, he said.
“If we go back in time, this was the normal,” he noted. “You fill out your free and reduced-lunch applications, and you were charging for lunches, but it feels like a major change, simply because the last two years, everything was free.”
For families with children new to the school system in the past two years, the availability of free food at school has always been their reality, Ehrman noted. They never knew anything different.
“We are sending out emails, sending out information as much as possible,” he said. “But we know that sometimes, it doesn’t become a reality until they get their first lunch bill or they get their first phone call from the school saying, ‘Hey, you owe this money for the lunches that your child has been eating.’”
Ehrman also noted that the Illinois State Board of Education recently released information about the eligibility guidelines for school lunch assistance.
In the announcement, ISBE states that families are encouraged to contact their local school district about accessing free and reduced-price meals, as the process may vary across districts.
“This tells me they are concerned about the rate of completion of these forms across the state,” Ehrman said. “And we understand that, because we noticed that our numbers were down on completion rates of those forms as we look back before 2020.”
Household eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals is based on federal poverty guidelines and adjusted annually.
For example, in the 2022-23 year, a household of two would have to earn $33,874 annually [$652 weekly] to qualify for reduced-price meals or $23,803 annually [$458 weekly] to qualify for free meals.
For a household of four, the threshold increases to $51,338 annually [$988 weekly] to qualify for reduced-price meals or $36,075 annually [$694 weekly] to qualify for free meals.
For each additional family member, $8,732 annual income is added to the reduced-price threshold and $6,136 annual income is added to the threshold for free meals.
A full list of the USDA’s income eligibility guidelines is available on ISBE’s website.
School districts can also determine student eligibility for free and reduced-price meals through Direct Certification, a process that uses data from other public benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to determine eligibility, according to ISBE. Families would be notified that their students have already been certified and are eligible for free meals.
“The importance of nutritious meals cannot be overlooked when it comes to success in the classroom. Countless studies connect nutrition to improved learning,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala in a news release.
“Free and reduced-price meals ensure access to nutritious meals and snacks for all families,” she continued. “I applaud all of our food service professionals who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to ensure students across the state continued to have access to the nutrition they needed and who are now supporting students and families through the transition back to regular meal service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.