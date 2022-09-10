Lunch (copy)

In this file photograph, a then-first-grade student, Isaiah Dos Santos Zavala, opens a bag of carrots during his lunch period. Rules regarding lunches and how they are paid for has been changed, and the new rules will cause changes in many area school districts.

Don’t forget your lunch money. If you’re a K-12 student, you’re going to need it.

With the USDA waivers which have provided free meals to all students during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic expiring, school districts are having to charge in their cafeterias again in the 2022-23 school year.

Additionally, families are having to fill out forms to determine their eligibility for free and reduced-price meals at school for the first time since 2019.

