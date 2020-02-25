KANKAKEE — Concrete falling from the arches of the Canadian National rail bridge caused road closures Tuesday morning for both lanes of River Street between Washington and Schuyler avenues.
The road closures will continue until further notice, Kankakee city officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Drivers are advised to follow a detour around the closed section of River Street, following Schuyler Avenue, Water Street, U.S. Route 45/52 and Hickory Street. A detour map is available on the Kankakee website, citykankakee-il.gov, or on its Facebook page.
City crews were at the scene Tuesday morning removing debris from the roadway.
The Canadian National Railway company, which owns the bridge, was on scene Tuesday as well conducting an inspection.
City officials say the condition of the bridge is currently being addressed and that results of the inspection are not yet available.
Local historian Jack Klasey said the original bridge was built out of wood in 1853; it was rebuilt with iron in 1884 and finally with concrete from 1917 to 1919.
