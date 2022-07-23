A name not forgotten.
This was the intent of an honorary stop in Chebanse to recognize Army Spc. Grant Yohnka as part of the 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride on Thursday.
The annual ride begins in Eugene, Ore., each summer and takes a different cross-country route to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., stopping along the way to honor 68 fallen heroes in each of their hometowns.
Friends and family from near and far as well as numerous community members joined Grant’s parents, Andy Yohnka, now of Kansas City, Mo., and Kris Hemp, now of Crescent City, their spouses Beth Stuckey and Terry Hemp, Grant’s brothers Alex, of Peoria, and Bryan, of Clifton, along with his grandparents, nephews and nieces in downtown Chebanse to welcome the riders for an Honor Ceremony.
Fire trucks from Aroma Park and Otto Township hoisted an American flag above the roadway as more than a dozen bikers arrived, escorting the Memorial Torch, towed by an official RV with the names of the 68 fallen heroes being honored this summer listed on the side.
The ceremony began as the bikers gathered by the flame for a solemn salute to Grant Yohnka as music played before executive director Warren Williamson read a biography about him and spoke about the memorial ride.
Williamson then presented a memorial plaque honoring Grant’s service, a custom portrait and an honorary patch to his parents. Family members and friends then signed an American flag with their messages about Grant that will travel the country for a year following the ride.
“We want you to know that Grant will never be forgotten,” Williamson said to the family. “You are not forgotten.”
JUST THE BEST KID
Born and raised in Chebanse most of his life, Grant Yohnka served in the U.S. Army with Company A, 5th Engineer Battalion after graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1999 and enlisting in 2000.
{p dir=”ltr”}Grant loved sports, especially playing baseball and football. He achieved high school letters and multiple accolades in both.
{p dir=”ltr”}Like in sports, Grant excelled at being a wonderful and dedicated teammate, his biography read.
{p dir=”ltr”}He loved being a member of something so special. He was proud to wear the uniform of the United States Army and proud to serve.
{p dir=”ltr”}Grant died July 3, 2002, after a short battle with brain cancer at the age of 21. This month marked 20 years since his passing.
“Grant was such a special, special person,” his mother Kris Hemp said. “My heart’s been broken every day for 20 years, and I cherish this opportunity to be here with friends and family.”
Two of his best friends from high school, Dave Leszczynski and Emerson Rushing, made sure to attend the ceremony for their late friend.
“Grant was friends with everybody from all different groups,” Rushing, now a Kankakee County Sheriff’s officer, said. “That was the best thing about him, he loved everybody.”
Grant’s father, Andy, shared Kris’ gratefulness for the honor visit and for the support from Chebanse and the surrounding community.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s been one of my biggest fears that when I leave this earth, he’ll just be forgotten ... just another tombstone out in the cemetery,” Andy said. “This [ceremony] means to me that his name will never be forgotten. It makes me proud to know that [the riders] remember, and people from Chebanse remember his name.”
“He was just the best kid ever. The best that you’d ever want to meet. He was just a kid taken too soon.”
THE RIDE
The annual cross-country ride organized by non-profit Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, based in Oregon, has honored nearly 1,100 soldiers and their Gold Star families in its 13 years, something Williamson said he takes great pride in. The ride honors soldiers fallen since Sept. 11, 2001.
The memorial flame represents the life, spirit, service and sacrifice of all fallen service members, Williamson said.
It remains lit 24 hours per day for the length of the trip until a ceremonial extinguishing when the memorial bell will ring 68 times as each fallen soldier’s name will be said at the cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. A wreath will be laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to bring the ride to a formal close. The group departed on July 9 this year.
Locally, the Illinois State Police and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department assisted in road closure and safety in Chebanse. The Chebanse American Legion honor guard presented a 21-gun salute, and veteran-owned Chebanse coffee shop Rally Point 1854 provided coffee and refreshments.
Next, the ride also made a stop in Watseka to honor U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Sherman, who was killed in Egypt on Nov. 12, 2020, when mechanical problems brought down his helicopter while he was on a peacekeeping mission. He was 23 years old.
The Watseka Fire Department also greeted the riders with a hoisted American Flag ahead of the Honor Visit ceremony.
To follow the remainder of the run, find the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest Facebook page at bit.ly/3PKiNww.
