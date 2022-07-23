A name not forgotten.

This was the intent of an honorary stop in Chebanse to recognize Army Spc. Grant Yohnka as part of the 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride on Thursday.

The annual ride begins in Eugene, Ore., each summer and takes a different cross-country route to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., stopping along the way to honor 68 fallen heroes in each of their hometowns.

