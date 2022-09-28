...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt, significant waves up to 9 ft, and
occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dozens of decorated scarecrows line the fences at Perry Farm Park on Saturday during the 9th annual Scarecrow Festival as attendees stroll along to view each entry, with many voting in the contest for a small cost. This year's festival partnered with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County to host the Fall Art Stroll in conjunction. Proceeds from the Scarecrow Festival voting sales will benefit the event sponsor of Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.
Emmett Trumble, 3, left, of Kankakee, and Mellina Cintora, 2, of Watseka, peek through a decoration for a photo at Perry Farm Park on Saturday during the 9th annual Scarecrow Festival as attendees stroll along to view each entry, with many voting in the contest for a small cost. This year's festival partnered with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County to host the Fall Art Stroll in conjunction. Proceeds from the Scarecrow Festival voting sales will benefit the event sponsor of Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.
Attendees walk the path at Perry Farm Park on Saturday during the 9th annual Scarecrow Festival to view each entry, with many voting in the contest for a small cost. This year's festival partnered with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County to host the Fall Art Stroll in conjunction. Proceeds from the Scarecrow Festival voting sales will benefit the event sponsor of Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.
Children interact with different scarecrow entries at Perry Farm Park on Saturday during the 9th annual Scarecrow Festival as attendees stroll along to view each entry, with many voting in the contest for a small cost. This year's festival partnered with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County to host the Fall Art Stroll in conjunction. Proceeds from the Scarecrow Festival voting sales will benefit the event sponsor of Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.
