BOURBONNAIS — Growing up, Nikos Fajdich always looked forward to hearing how his father’s day went.
Whether it was pulling someone over for the University Park Police Department, transporting a prisoner for the U.S. Marshals or handling a situation at St. James Hospital, Nikos wanted to hear his father’s stories.
“I grew up listening to all my dad’s stories,” Nikos said. “He got me really eager to go out there and continue the legacy he started.”
Nikos started that adventure on Monday after he was officially sworn into the Bourbonnais Police Department as a patrolman. His father, Steve, was in attendance.
“They are getting the best of the best,” Steve said after the ceremony. “Nikos is a seeker. When he puts his mind to something, he won’t stop until it is complete.”
Nikos already has proven that to the Bourbonnais Police Department. As an intern, the 2013 Manteno High School and 2017 Olivet Nazarene University graduate created a computer-based training program for the police department.
Bourbonnais found the officer it wanted to round out the 26-officer force after Sgt. Chris Lecuyer retired.
“That program was really a step up for us,” Police Chief Jim Phelps said. “Nikos is a very technical guy. He is full of vigor and ready to conquer the world, which is good. It’s nice to have someone local who is tied to and committed to the community.”
Nikos has spent all but four years of his life in Manteno. Now, the 25-year-old patrolman is ready to protect the area around his hometown.
“When I first moved here, I remember there being nothing but cornfields,” he said. “I remember going to the old Walmart near Hobby Lobby. I’ve seen this area transform into an even bigger area. Now, I get the unique experience of being able to protect it.”
Now that he is officially following in his father’s footsteps, he can’t imagine himself doing anything else.
“I can truly feel this calling and passion for being a police officer,” Nikos said. “It’s pure excitement of getting to go on the street and doing what people wish they could do. The adrenaline, the excitement – I’m doing what I love, and that’s all that matters.”
