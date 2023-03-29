Governors State University

Governors State University union faculty and staff may go on strike April 7.

 Governors State University photo

UNIVERSITY PARK — Members of the faculty and staff union at Governors State University took a strike vote last week after an agreement could not be reached nine months into negotiations.

The vote means that members of the GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, agreed to go on strike if no resolution is reached after further negotiations.

After filing 10-day intent-to-strike paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Monday, the earliest date that union members could strike is April 7.

