You are working from home due to restrictions put in place by a state mandate aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
No problem, right?
As you work, though, you have the TV tuned to CNBC to keep an eye on what the stock market is doing. On your radio, you are listening to talk show hosts discuss concerns with the national pandemic. On your phone, you’re getting updates on the number of cases reported locally. On your laptop, you peruse social media sites and scroll past swarms of unconfirmed facts that spread like wildfire.
And if you’re a parent or caregiver, you must now also fill the role of teacher as shuttered schools have left students at home with e-learning assignments to do. That’s not to mention being an officiate for the battles between siblings.
It is enough to push you over the edge. But if you are feeling anxious or overwhelmed from the coronavirus and its effects, you are not alone.
Dr. Clifton J. Saper with the AMITA Health system said this is a good time to focus on what you can control. Those things within your power are washing your hands, staying home as much as you can and spending time with your family.
As for what’s not under your control, says the lead psychologist for AMITA, Health Behavioral Medicine Institute, you should let those things go.
Spend time unplugged
Keeping abreast of headlines is a good thing. Obsessively watching, listening and reading the news is not, Saper said.
“People need to turn off the news. Five minutes a day is all you really need,” Saper said. “If you watch it so much, it is like a drug. It is hard to give up.”
A person can become panicky and anxious — and lead to behaviors like going to the grocery store and hoarding items such as bottled water and toilet paper.
Saper said there’s a name for that — “safety behavior.” The action is intended to make you feel safer but doesn’t actually make you safer. Typically, he said, these behaviors trigger heightened anxiety rather than lower it.
“You think this is helping but it doesn’t make you feel better,” Saper said.
Stick to a routine
Even if you are self-quarantined, structure can be crucial, Saper said.
“Put it on a calendar if you have to,” he said. ”’I’m going to do this and this time and this at this time.’ We are used to routines.”
Pair this routine with a “productive sleep schedule, with a consistent bedtime and wake time.”
Stay in touch
You can use social media, but use it to maintain communication with your family and friends to avoid feeling isolated, Saper said. Or, pick up the phone and call.
“I have been using Zoom parties to stay in touch with people in California and all the way to the East Coast,” Saper said.
Even in this time of keeping our distance between one another, Saper said you can do things as a neighborhood.
“In our neighborhood, at 6 p.m. we go out on our front porches,” Saper said. “We are staying in touch. It is a neighborly thing.”
It is something that you can continue to do after we get back into a normal day-to-day routine, he said.
Relax
Saper said to practice “mindful emotion awareness.” Anxiety can lead you to worry what happened in the past and what might happen in the future. Instead, Saper suggests, focus on the present.
Meditation, yoga and deep breathing are three ways to help reduce a person’s reactivity to anxiety.
Ask for help
If you feel yourself becoming overwhelmed, reach out for professional help. For Saper, even though he cannot see patients in person, he is conducting appointments with individuals via phone or video.
Try not to be self-critical or self-judgmental. Beating yourself up is not good, Saper.
“Don’t have a stigma about calling and talking about your fears. You should reach out for help,” Saper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!