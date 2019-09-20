Opened in June 1999, the Monical’s Pizza in Bourbonnais soon will be undergoing an interior facelift, which could be completed Oct. 11.
The about 5,000-square-foot restaurant at 592 Latham Drive is set to close Sept. 30 and reopen the afternoon of Oct. 11.
The look inside will be entirely different, noted Jim Hedge, marketing director for the Bradley-based pizza company.
The company has removed the numerous wall hangings and other decor that have decorated the interior since its opening. The restaurant’s new interior look will feature bead board and some large prints.
The restaurant will seat 186.
So, where will all of these wall hangings and memorabilia wind up? Everywhere.
The company began removing the pieces early this month and began selling them inside the restaurant Sept. 10. The sale concludes Sept. 29.
There are no prices on the items. Those interested simply make an offer, but the idea is not to see how low an item can be purchased.
The company is donating sales proceeds to KC-CASA, a sexual assault and human trafficking counseling and psychological support organization started in 1987, and the Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.
Those interested in purchasing an item will need to meet with restaurant manager Mike Dillman.
When items are acquired, the purchaser simply makes out the check to the organization they would like to help fund. Cash and credit cards will not be accepted as payment, as the checks simply will be delivered by Monical’s to the organizations.
Hedge said the Bourbonnais restaurant will have a whole new look, but there are no plans at this time for renovations at the Kankakee and Manteno Monical’s locations.
Monical’s began in 1959 in Tolono. Today, there are more than 60 Monical’s Pizza restaurants, primarily located throughout central Illinois with several in Indiana, one in Missouri and one in Wisconsin.
•••
Kankakee businessman Mike Wheeler, owner of Mike’s Corner Shell, 986 W. Station St., Kankakee, sold the location in mid-August to a Naperville-based partnership.
After 21 years of running the business, Wheeler will not be sitting back. He is now the general manager of Reliable Limo & Charter, 810 W. River Place, Kankakee, owned by Bourbonnais businessman Todd Garcia.
“I am too young to retire. I wanted something to do. I need something to do,” Wheeler said.
He found his calling where he started his business career. Wheeler and his later father-in-law operated Reliable Limo for 13 years before selling the business about six years ago.
Reliable offers four 55-passenger charter buses. In addition, the company offers limos, stretch limos, vans and a party bus. When Wheeler sold the business, charter buses were not offered.
Regarding the Shell station, Wheeler reported the full-service pumps remain as well as the employees. He noted the new ownership is making plans for some upgrades to the location.
“The time was just right. The station is doing well. But I certainly miss the people I worked with. I miss the loyal customers. I miss seeing them,” he said.
He noted the station will retain the name of Mike’s Corner Shell.
•••
The Dental Group of Bourbonnais will be offering free dental care for veterans on ”Free Dentistry Day” from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 4 at its 761 Main St. NW, Suite C, practice in Bourbonnais.
As the name implies, the dental care is for veterans only. The dentists will provide one free cleaning, filling or extraction per patient.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans are asked to bring identification verifying their military service.
For more information, contact Michelle Tharp, business assistant, at 815-933-3377.
This event will mark the second free day for veterans at the dental practice. In 2018, about 50 veterans were served. The practice will have three or four dentists on hand.
