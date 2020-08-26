KANKAKEE — The Facebook page of the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was deleted earlier today.
Coroner Bob Gessner said he has sent an appeal to the social media company to have the page restored, a process that could take between 24 and 48 hours.
Gessner is unsure what could have caused the page to be removed.
He and his staff have updated the page regularly with information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s opioid overdose deaths that have spiked this year.
“It’s nothing political,” Gessner said. “We are letting the public know the facts about these.”
On Tuesday, Gessner said they posted the COVID-19 update as well as an update in the number of overdose deaths, which stands at 35. The previous two years — 2018 and 2019 — each had 29 overdose deaths recorded.
Gessner put out a release earlier today about the page's removal.
“In the early morning hours of August 26, 2020, Facebook deactivated the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office Facebook page," the release said. "This action came with no warning, notification, or explanation from Facebook officials.”
The coroner’s page was created in 2015. Since March 2020, there have been more than 250,000 interactions on the Facebook page, according to the release.
“It is disheartening that in the middle of a global health pandemic, Facebook has removed our page which has been a source of honest and truthful information over the past several months,” Gessner said in the release.
“As an elected official and leader within our county, it is my duty to enhance community partnerships and education throughout the county to provide awareness to issues such as COVID-19,” Gessner said.
"My staff and I have worked hard over the years to building the Office of Coroner to one known for professionalism, integrity and honesty, and we will not let the actions of Facebook officials change that.”
To find the updated statistics and additional information go to kankakeecountycoroner.org.
