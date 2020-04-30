Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster group is planning a Senior Mask Drive for residents ages 60 and older throughout Kankakee County.
Masks will be available to any Kankakee resident in that age group from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, and Monday, May 4, at the following locations:
Bourbonnais
• Bethel Baptist Church, 119 W. Bethel Drive
• Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW
• River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Drive
Bradley
• Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church, 600 W. Broadway
• Bradley Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland Ave.
Kankakee
• Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave.
• Kankakee St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista
• Kankakee Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 S. Third Ave.
• St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 907 9th St.
• St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St.
• St. Paul Episcopal, 298 S. Harrison Ave.
Other communities
• Aroma Park United Methodist Church, 210 W. 3rd St., Aroma Park
• Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield
• Christian Church, 30 Tobey Drive, Herscher
• 1st Baptist Church, 2268 N. State Route 117, Momence
• Manteno United Methodist Church, 255 W. Second St., Manteno
Masks will be also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, only at St. Joe’s Catholic Church, 211 N. Center St. in Bradley; and Caldwell Chapel AME Zion, 805 N. Evergreen in Kankakee.
For more information, contact Becky Powell of the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency by calling 815-351-0027.
