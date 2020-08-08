The extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits ended for Illinois residents July 25, but the pandemic’s interference with people’s jobs is far from over, as unemployment numbers remain high.
The June 2020 unemployment rates in Illinois were up in all 14 metropolitan areas, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In the Kankakee area, that rate is 12 percent, up from 4.4 percent in June 2019. Statewide, the rate is 14.6 percent, a record high for the month of June dating back to 1976. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment.
As part of CARES Act legislation, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) provided an additional $600 per week to individuals receiving unemployment benefits. The $600 amount equates to an employee earning $15 an hour for 40 hours.
Since the pandemic began, more than $2.5 billion has been paid out of the Illinois Unemployment Trust Fund in regular benefits.
That’s on top of $4.3 billion in FPUC benefits and $290 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, both of which are two new fully federally funded programs.
Bonfield area resident John Benoit, whose last full day of work was March 13, was included in those who had FPUC benefits cut off at the end of the month.
“I got the full run of the assistance, which has been very nice,” Benoit said. “I did not have to worry about being able to pay my bills.”
Benoit, 36, is an accounts manager for Frankfort-based event planning company Plus One AV, which assists with audio and visual components for special events such as the Chicago Marathon and Kankakee’s Merchant Street Music Fest. With virtually all events canceled due to COVID-19 since March, Benoit found himself out of a job right away.
“We were one of the first ones hit, and we’ll be the last ones able to go back,” he said.
Benoit worked his way up over the past 10 years from setting up event equipment to a management position. At the start of the pandemic, he was reduced to part-time hours. Two weeks later, he was laid off.
“I saw it coming,” Benoit said. “It sucks. I like working. I like my job.”
Benoit filed for unemployment at the end of March, and he considers himself lucky that he submitted his information as soon as he did.
His unemployment benefits were approved within three weeks, but some of his coworkers didn’t get compensation for two to three months.
“It would have been rough [without the assistance],” Benoit said. “I probably would be late on a few bills.”
His employer set a possible return date for the beginning of August, but there was no work to return to. Most major events are still canceled well into the busiest event season of the year.
“I’m still hoping to be able to go back to work eventually, but there is nothing in my industry,” Benoit said.
Benoit said he has been able to save some of the extra unemployment benefits for emergencies, so he is not too worried that FPUC has ended. He continues to receive regular unemployment benefits.
Bourbonnais resident Logan DeYoung also found himself out of work in the early days of the pandemic. However, he was not so lucky in attaining unemployment benefits.
DeYoung, 24, works as a dishwasher in an Olivet Nazarene University dining hall.
When the university sent students home in March to complete the spring semester online, that meant dining halls closed as well.
“Mentally, I’ve just been trying to keep it together,” he said. “Work was the only thing I did outside of the home.”
He has a medical condition that makes him more vulnerable to COVID-19 and said he wouldn’t have felt comfortable working even if he could have found another job.
DeYoung filed for unemployment shortly after being let go and received one $90 check. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize he would need to re-certify his unemployment status every week, and he never received any further benefits.
Over about a two-month period he said he made several calls to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, only to hear the same voice recording explaining that the lines were busy.
One day when he called, the recording had changed and he received instructions on where to submit his information. Three weeks later, he received a reply.
It wasn’t good news.
“They said I wasn’t entitled to the money because I didn’t certify,” he said. “I put in so much effort, but because I didn’t follow directions, once I was out of the system, that was it.”
Fortunately, DeYoung has financial support from his parents, whom he lives with. His father, a UPS driver, has maintained steady employment during the pandemic.
With ONU preparing to welcome students back to campus in the fall, DeYoung expects to return to work soon.
“It’s frustrating this happened, but there’s not much more I could’ve done afterward,” he said.
IDES said in a statement that the department has set up a virtual call center that has grown to more than 560, more than doubling its capacity since the beginning of this pandemic.
That has allowed the department to handle more than 50,000 additional unemployment claims and questions that have come through the call center between May 5 and June 4, according to the statement.
An IDES spokesperson encouraged claimants to use the department’s website — which had its capacity increased early during the pandemic — to file claims and leave the phone lines for those who are otherwise unable to file a claim online.
“While we understand that claimants may be continuing to experience unique issues with their claims that require claims rep intervention, our upgrades have allowed us to process more than 1.4 million claims since March 1 and pay out more than $7 billion in benefits,” the spokesperson said in a statement in response to questions of how a claimant can best get through to the department. “We understand that there are many cases where a claimant needs to speak to a representative to resolve an issue or make a change, which is why we are continuing to work to increase capacity.”
Jerry Nowicki with Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!