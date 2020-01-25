Daily Journal staff reports
BOURBONNAIS — The University of Illinois Extension is offering Master Gardener Training beginning in February.
Master Gardeners are adult volunteers who have an interest in gardening. Participants do not have to be an expert or have an educational background in horticulture.
Training consists of 10 to 12 classes on a wide variety of gardening topics taught by University of Illinois Extension educators and specialists.
To become a Certified Master Gardener, participants take coursework and agree to volunteer 60 hours on approved extension projects in the Kankakee County community. Volunteers have up to two years to complete their volunteer time.
Registration fee is $250. Participants attend classes at the Kankakee County Extension Office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. Classes are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on consecutive Wednesday from Feb. 5 through March 25.
All extension volunteers are required to pass a background check before acceptance into the program.
For more information, contact Kankakee County Master Gardener program coordinator Holly Froning at froning@illinois.edu or call the University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County Office at 815-933-8337.
