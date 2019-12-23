The University of Illinois Extension in Kankakee County is gearing up for a busy 2020 with a number of programs announced.
“I am excited about starting off the New Year offering a variety of workshops that will enhance your gardening experience," said Holly Froning, Master Gardener coordinator for Kankakee County.
Horticulture series
The first workshop of a horticulture program will be Raspberry Growing at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Extension office, 1650 Commerce Dr., Bourbonnais. Fee is $6. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 14.
Movie and book club
The Movie and Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 to discuss “The Third Plate” by Dan Barber; at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 to watch “A Place at the Table;" at 10 a.m. March 24 to discuss the book “Silent Spring" by Rachel Carson; and at 10 a.m. April 20 to watch “The Biggest Little Farm.” The club meets at the Extension office, Bourbonnais. Pre-registration is requested one week prior to each event.
Forest preserve events
The U of I Extension will co-sponsor three programs with the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District this winter. The programs are held outdoors and participants should dress for the weather.
Birding expert John Baxter will lead a short owl walk at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Aroma Land and Water Preserve, 1578 S. Heiland Rd., St. Anne.
Maple Tree Tapping, a family-friendly educational experience, will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Shannon Bayou, 3301 Waldron Road, Aroma Park.
A tree pruning workshop will be 10 a.m. March 5 at Shannon Bayou.
Pre-registration is required one week prior to the events. To pre-register, contact the University of Illinois Extension office at 815-933-8337.
For additional information on any of these events, contact Froning at 815-933-8337 or email froning@illinois.edu.
Sheep and goat workshop
The annual Sheep and Goat workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at University of Illinois Extension Office in Bourbonnais.
The workshop will cover issues about raising sheep and goats including establishing and managing pastures, tips on disease diagnosis, how to draw blood samples, how to give shots and how to drench, poisonous plants to avoid, management of a small sheep/goat farm and a question and answer panelist group.
Cost is $25 and includes lunch and handouts. Registration is required by Jan. 28.
For more details or to register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu or contact the Kankakee Extension office at 815-933-8337, or email James Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu.
Master Gardener training
The extension will offer Master Gardener Training beginning in February 2020. Master Gardeners are adult volunteers who have an interest in gardening. Participants do not have to be an expert or have an educational background in horticulture.
Master Gardener training consists of 10 to 12 classes on a variety of gardening topics taught by University of Illinois Extension educators and specialists. To become a Certified Master Gardener, participants take the coursework and then agree to volunteer 60 hours back to their community in approved projects. Volunteers have up to two years to complete their volunteer time. Once completed, participants become Certified Master Gardeners.
Registration fee is $250. Participants participate in classes held on consecutive Wednesday’s at the Kankakee County Extension Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 5 to March 25.
All Extension volunteers are required to pass a background check.
For more information, email froning@illinois.edu or call 815-933-8337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!