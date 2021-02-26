Want to help

Nefatara Maxwell-Tyson said people wanting to donate clothing can reach out to her via Facebook (Nefatara Maxwell) or by calling 815-944-5196.

“I can make arrangements to pick it up,” Tyson said. “I’ll take any help.”

Women’s size 16 pants and extra large in tops

Men’s 3X tops, size 40 pants

Girls 18-24 months

Girls 6X

A Go Fund Me account was started by her daughter, Aisha Maxwell. The goal is $5,000 which will help with housing as well as clothing for Tyson, her husband and the two grandchildren.